‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ clip wisely leans into the spinoff’s biggest selling point

Christmas is upon us, and for many, that means exchanging gifts and sharing a meal with the family, or at the very least, a day off work. The day will also mark the release of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, a miniseries that serves as a prequel to the mainline Witcher series on Netflix starring Henry Cavill in the titular role (for now).

Initially, we were sold on the idea that the series will be depicting the creation of the first Witcher, as well as a deeper look into ancient elven civilization in Andrzej Sapowski’s world (Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher). As intriguing as that plot and setting are for fans of the original series, what truly has got us sold is Netflix sharing a generous clip of series star Michelle Yeoh brandishing some steel:

Michelle Yeoh with swords? check ✔️



here's a brand new clip from the first episode of The Witcher: Blood Origin pic.twitter.com/X5slzovK6W — Golden (@netflixgolden) December 21, 2022

The clip depicts Scian (Michelle Yeoh), Éile (Sophia Brown), and Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarian) skirmishing at a campsite in the middle of a barren plain, with Yeoh’s character severely outmatching her peers. She caps off the impressive action sequence by giving her assailants a pep talk about how they work better as a unit.

It’s a very well-choreographed fight scene, and if we can expect more of that across The Witcher: Blood Origin’s four-episode runtime, count us in. What we’re certainly not sold on yet, is Liam Hemsworth taking up Henry Cavill’s mantle as Geralt of Rivia for season four of The Witcher, that recasting still hurts us to the core.

In any case, The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on Dec. 25, 2022.