The Witcher: Blood Origin Set Photo Shows Off Lenny Henry’s Chief Druid Balor

Netflix has doubled down on their The Witcher universe on the streaming service, whether it be the recently released animated film, a second season of the main series, or the announced prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

While it wasn’t long ago we were hearing names for the characters who will take part in this prequel, set around 1200 years prior to the main series, but today we’ve had a first look at one of the shows cast in costume while filming.

First look at @LennyHenry as Chief Druid Balor in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin" (via @DailyMailTV) pic.twitter.com/rHIIeso5wf — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) September 19, 2021

Courtesy of Daily Mail TV, an image of Sir Lenny Henry in character as Chief Druid Balor was shared from the set of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The image doesn’t share anything in the way of plot, or any major additions to the character in the series. It does however show the aesthetic direction being taken with the character’s costume simply boasting a purple robe.

In response to the image, fans were quick to criticize the look, condemning the costume design on the set of the show while some remained hopeful that it could look better in the show’s final cut.

Chief Druid Balor is a new character that wasn’t included in the original series, given his age, and will be appearing for the first time in Blood Origin. The character isn’t going to be familiar to fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels or CD Projekt Red’s games, instead, he is a character Netflix will use to flesh out the history of the Witcher universe.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a limited series that will boast six episodes and is currently in production. Right now there is no release date for the show.