The Witcher: Blood Origin Showrunner Teases Multiple Seasons

Netflix has hardly been shy in outlining that The Witcher is a huge part of the platform’s expansion plans, with multiple projects currently in various stages of production or development.

Animated prequel film Nightmare of the Wolf arrived this summer, while Henry Cavill’s second season as Geralt of Rivia comes to streaming on December 17. On top of that, spinoff Blood Origin is currently in the midst of shooting, while the TUDUM event confirmed Season 3 of the main show, another animated feature and a new series aimed at children and families.

So far, all we know about Blood Origin are the identities of the cast members and a synopsis that places it a thousand years before The Witcher in the franchise’s timeline, but showrunner Declan de Barra has teased in a chat with Entertainment Weekly that while the six-episode effort has a definitive ending, it could also end up returning for multiple seasons.

“With shows of this size and scope and scale, you really do have to plan years and years in advance. So I think in best execution — and as long as people are still loving the stories — there’s a lot more that we can do in this world.”

A behind the scenes video at TUDUM and a slew of set photos account for all we’ve seen from The Witcher: Blood Origin so far, and with principal photography having only gotten underway in August on the effects-heavy fantasy epic, we could be waiting a while to see any official images or footage from the show.