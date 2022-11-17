‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth

If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.

We are, of course, talking about Mads Mikkelsen, the Danish actor who has proven time and again that no matter what role comes his way, he possesses the power to breathe magic into it. So, it comes as no surprise that the Hannibal star had been one of the top fan choices to play Geralt of Rivia back when Netflix had laid out its plans of adapting The Witcher books.

As we know, the role ultimately went to Cavill, who made sure that any doubts concerning his ability to play the gruff monster hunter for hire were erased with his epic performance. But the dream of seeing Mikkelsen as a Witcher, if not Geralt, still lived on, thus prompting 3D artist Wonki Cho to give fans’ imagination a face by designing jaw-dropping pieces of art depicting Mikkelsen as a Witcher last year.

Image via Wonki Cho/ ArtStation

Image via Wonki Cho/ ArtStation

We know that Netflix and The Witcher showrunners have made their decision, and hopefully, Hemsworth would do his best to make us miss Cavill less. But this accurate and rather epic depiction of the Doctor Strange star as a Witcher is a reminder that Mikkelsen evidently would be the best and perhaps an even better White Wolf.

Image via Wonki Cho/ ArtStation

The designs serve as a reminder that Mikkelsen effortlessly fits into the whole profile of the ruthless and badass monster hunter. And as for his performance as Geralt, the actor’s beyond-impressive résumé speaks for itself.