Geralt Gears Up For Battle In New Photos From The Witcher

The Northern Realms are about to bear witness to a totally different breed of monster-hunter.

His name? Geralt of Rivia – otherwise known as the White Wolf (sorry, Jon Snow) and the Butcher of Blaviken – whose solitary life comes screeching to a halt when he crosses paths with Princess Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Longtime fans of the Witcher series will know those names all too well, and while much has been made about Henry Cavill being cast as Geralt in the soon-to-be-released TV show, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Netflix’s rendition of The Witcher will place a sharp focus on both Ciri and Yennefer, as they navigate an increasingly volatile Continent.

Case in point: this newly-revealed gallery of images for The Witcher (h/t CBM), which draws attention to the show’s massive ensemble cast… not to mention some of the grotesque beasts about to taste the bite of Geralt’s sword.

Inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series, The Witcher sees Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. The former is described as a “young princess with a dangerous secret,” who becomes something of an adoptive daughter to Geralt. Yennefer, on the other hand, is a powerful sorceress and Geralt’s one true love – in the novels, at least – and if you’re fretting over The Witcher‘s fidelity to the source material, don’t; there’s even a shot of Henry Cavill’s Geralt enjoying some downtime in a wooden bathtub.

All eight episodes of The Witcher‘s inaugural season will drop Friday, December 20th – day and date with a little-known blockbuster called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – and it seems plans are already afoot for Geralt’s sophomore outing.