Henry Cavill Previews Geralt’s Journey In New Video For The Witcher

What is a Witcher, exactly? Allow Henry Cavill to explain.

With little over a week to go until The Witcher‘s Netflix premiere, the online streamer today rolled out an extensive featurette in which Cavill and his co-stars detail the traits of their respective characters. For the Man of Steel, that meant waxing lyrical about Geralt of Rivia – the Butcher of Blaviken, the Ravix of Fourhorn – who’s all set to take center stage for Netflix’s eight-part fantasy series.

But who is Geralt? And what drives him across the Continent beyond money and monsters? Those questions were posed to Henry Cavill as part of today’s brand new featurette, where the Witcher star explained exactly what it means to be a white-haired monster hunter.

A Witcher is a mutant. And their trade, in particular, is monster-hunting. [Geralt] is almost universally hated by every species on the Continent. It’s unlikely you’re going to have a cheery personality. But Geralt himself, despite the stony exterior, is actually quite good… but very capable of doing bad things. He’s not a white knight; nor is he simply a harsh monster-hunter. He’s an incredible blend of the two.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re curious, Netflix has also rolled out individual featurettes for some of the show’s key supporting players – namely Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt’s one true love, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) – ensuring you’re right up to speed before Netflix and Lauren S. Hissrich thrust us into this dark world of monsters and magic.

“White hair, loner… very, very scary looking swords.” Look for The Witcher to make its Netflix debut on December 20th. And if showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has her way, the much-hyped fantasy series will be on our screens for many more years to come. At the very least, Netflix has already committed to a second season of the Cavill-led drama.