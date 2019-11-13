A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Features In New Witcher Photos

What a day it’s been for fans of The Witcher.

One month (and change) out from the show’s Netflix premiere, and the Powers That Be today announced season 2 of the fantasy-fuelled drama, which, if nothing else, stands as a resounding vote of confidence as we approach December 20th. And to cap things off, Netflix has now rolled out a series of HD stills, featuring a battle-ready Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) ready to draw his blade.

We also get another glimpse at what can only be Roach, Geralt’s trusty steed who accompanies the Witcher into all sorts of hairy situations. Because make no mistake, from the outstretched claw to The Witcher‘s horror tenets, it’s pretty clear Netflix and series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will remain overly faithful to the celebrated novels penned by Andrzej Sapkowski. And yes, that means more of a focus on Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) throughout the course of the story, with snippets of Geralt and his monster-hunting quests.

All of that (and much more) is teased in the gallery below:

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This being a fantasy-fuelled epic, Netflix’s rendition of The Witcher is packed to the rafters with top-tier talent, after the streaming giant cast Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dickensian) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss, Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (Into the Badlands) as Ciri.

On December 20th, a new legend begins, and if showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has her way, The Witcher will be on our screens for a full seven years – if not longer!