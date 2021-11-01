The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Has 2 Massive Battles

Each new season of any TV show that features plenty of action is obligated to continue raising the stakes, so we’re expecting plenty of hacking, slashing and decapitations from The Witcher when it returns to Netflix on December 17.

Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia is poised to go on a much different journey the second time out after taking Ciri under his wing, but that doesn’t mean he’s become a big softie. Quite the opposite, in fact, with almost every image we’ve seen showing the pale-faced hero wielding his trusty sword in the direction of a monster or two.

As per fansite Redanian Intelligence, the fortress of Kaer Morhen is set to be the stage for not one but two major battles once Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and Jaskier pitch up with Vesemir and the gang in an effort to hole up and avoid the forces trying to kill them, which obviously won’t be going to plan.

The first is said to revolve around Eskel and a Leshen, and things aren’t looking good for the former if the information turns out to be on point. The second takes place towards the back end of Season 2, with Geralt’s team returning to Kaer Morhen after stopping by Cintra and Ellander. We’re expecting big things from The Witcher‘s long-awaited return, and throwing a couple of epic scraps into the mix doesn’t hurt.