Netflix surprise-dropped the first trailer for The Witcher season 3 today, and with the imminent departure of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia looming over the fandom and its mood, every move from the company’s marketing team is being picked apart to oblivion.

The footage itself was a pretty conventional hype-fueling teaser, featuring a number of the set pieces we’re going to see in this third outing. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri have all returned as the main leads, though it’s unclear how many supporting characters will also make a comeback from previous seasons.

With Liam Hemsworth coming on board to replace Henry Cavill, one would argue that the crew will have a difficult time reconciling the two canon timelines, so could that explain why they suddenly decided to completely wipe the show’s Instagram page?

If you head over to the official page for The Witcher on Netflix, you’ll realize that every promo image, show clip, and behind-the-scenes post has been scrapped in favor of the new season 3 teaser.

Could it imply that the marketing team is simply wishing to focus on season 3? But why would they need to delete all the previous posts in order to do that? Or does it hint at an imminent reboot after the third season is over and done with? Will Netflix refuse to acknowledge Henry Cavill’s tenure as Geralt when Liam Hemsworth starts his work on season 4?

So many questions and no satisfying answer. Whatever becomes of The Witcher in its projected run, I think we can safely assume that Henry Cavill won’t be here to see it, nor continue to bear Geralt’s only face in live-action.