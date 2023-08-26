The ‘Yellowstone’ cast ranked by net worth

Yellowstone, the captivating modern western saga that has swiftly lassoed its way into viewers’ hearts, has claimed the title of one of television’s most-watched series. Brace yourself for a stellar cast of seasoned actors and fresh-faced talents ready to dazzle you with their acting prowess in this show nestled amidst the vast expanse of Montana’s scenic beauty. Yellowstone fearlessly plunges into the thrilling world of land ownership, indigenous rights, and good ol’ family drama.

And, as is often the case with successful television dramas, the prosperity of Yellowstone has boosted the financial profiles of its cast members. While the series features an ensemble cast, with actors ranging from Hollywood veterans to rising stars, ranking them by net worth is fascinating and provides insights into their financial milestones. Let’s delve into this enthralling cast, exploring the economic status of the performers who bring Yellowstone to life.

10. Jefferson White ($500,000)

Photo via Instagram/dalebrisby

Jefferson White, a noteworthy cast member of Yellowstone, has made a name for himself in the entertainment business with his exceptional acting abilities. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom, a ranch worker with a murky past, lends depth, vulnerability, and a certain charm to his role, seamlessly merging into the fabric of show creator Taylor Sheridan’s brutal universe. However, Yellowstone is only one of Jefferson’s many accomplishments. Previously, he appeared in critically praised TV shows such as The Americans, where he had a vital role in the fifth season, and Manhattan, where he went into the heated world of the scientists behind the atomic weapon.

His work suggests an actor who is quick to inhabit his roles, providing portrayals that captivate audiences fully. In addition to his television work, White has ventured into film, further solidifying his place in the cinematic world. Jefferson White’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. This number will surely rise, given his career trajectory and the popularity of Yellowstone.

9. Luke Grimes ($500,000)

Emerson Miller/Paramount Network

Luke Grimes, well known for portraying Kayce Dutton, has shown extraordinary versatility as an actor. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1984, and his role as Kayce, a former Navy SEAL and the son of John Dutton, showcases a perfect blend of ruggedness and sensitivity, capturing the attention and hearts of viewers around the globe. However, long before the vast ranches of Montana in Yellowstone, Grimes made his mark in movies and other television shows.

His acting talents were on full display in the Bradley Cooper-starring picture American Sniper, in which he gave a moving performance as a soldier. By playing Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy, he boosted his career and reached a new audience. The current valuation of Luke Grimes’ wealth is close to $500,000. His persistence, talent, and tenacity have established him as a crucial player in Yellowstone and a rising force in Hollywood.

8. Ian Bohen ($600,000)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a decades-long television career, Ian Bohen has made an indelible impact, and his performance as Ryan in Yellowstone, a ranch hand with complexities, captures the spirit of loyalty and struggle. Bohen, born in Carmel, California 1976, had his acting debut as a youngster. Although he is best known for his role as Peter Hale on Teen Wolf, his portrayal of Ryan on Yellowstone helped propel him to stardom and garner critical acclaim.

Bohen, however, has shown versatility throughout his career by appearing in such diverse projects as Mad Men, Chicago P.D., and Major Crimes. His acting career has spanned the small and big screens. Ian has stated that he would like to expand his horizons to include directing in addition to performing. Experts predict that Ian Bohen’s wealth is somewhere in the range of $600,000.

7. Wes Bentley ($3 Million)

Image via Paramount

Thanks to his charismatic performance, Wes Bentley stands out among the Yellowstone cast. Bentley’s Jamie Dutton is layered and conflicted, torn between duty to family and desire to succeed in his own right. Bentley’s rise to fame after his 1978 birth in Jonesboro, Arkansas, has been remarkable. His portrayal of the mysterious Ricky Fitts in the 1999 classic American Beauty earned him widespread recognition.

Bentley’s varied acting career, which includes roles in both mainstream films like The Hunger Games (where he played Seneca Crane) and indie films like The Claim and Soulmates, attests to his talent. Outside of Yellowstone, he has also appeared on other television shows, such as American Horror Story. The net worth of Wes Bentley is reported to be around $3 million. Bentley continues to enchant viewers and critics alike with Yellowstone and exciting projects, further increasing his status in the industry.

6. Kelsey Asbille ($3 Million)

Image via Paramount / IMDb

Kelsey Asbille is a bright spot in the cast of Yellowstone, and she has often shown that she can give life to complex characters. She plays Kayce Dutton’s Native American wife, Monica Long Dutton, in the series, providing authenticity to a part that explores the complex relationships of identity, family, and romantic love. Kelsey, born in Columbia, South Carolina 1991, made an immediate impact in her early acting jobs. Kelsey was already a household name before she graced the Montana landscapes of Yellowstone, having appeared in numerous hit television shows.

Whether she was playing Gigi Silveri on One Tree Hill or Tracy Stewart on Teen Wolf, Kelsey’s performances have always had a draw. In addition, her performance in Wind River cemented her reputation as a forceful actor who could easily switch gears from television to film. The $3 million Kelsey Asbille has amassed is a sign of her acting achievements. And now, Kelsey Asbille’s star is on the rise thanks to the success of Yellowstone.

5. Kelly Reilly ($5 Million)

via Paramount

Kelly Reilly, a phenomenally gifted performer in cinema and television’s depiction of Beth Dutton, a strong-willed and complex protagonist, has won her praise and served as a showcase for her extraordinary acting abilities. Kelly, born in Surrey, England 1977, began her artistic adventure at a young age and has since played various roles. Kelly was already a well-known actress before her breakthrough performance in Yellowstone, particularly in the British film and theater industries. Her ability to switch gears from period pieces to more modern stories is seen in her critically lauded roles in films like Pride & Prejudice and Sherlock Holmes.

Furthermore, her work in True Detective gave audiences a glimpse into her range as a television actress, setting the stage for her eventual role in Yellowstone. Kelly’s talents go beyond the silver screen; she has also built a name for herself on the stage, with her performances in After Miss Julie and Othello earning her nominations for the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award. Kelly Reilly has amassed an estimated $5 million in net worth, reflecting a successful career spanning multiple decades and mediums.

4. Forrie J. Smith ($6 Million)

Image via Yellowstone/Paramount Network

Forrie J. Smith, one of the best among the Yellowstone cast members, effortlessly bridges the gap between true Western roots and the world of entertainment. As Lloyd Pierce, he captures the sense of a seasoned and savvy ranch hand, reflecting both the show’s fictitious plot and his real-life experiences. Forrie’s route to acting is woven with authentic strands of the American West, having been born in Helena, Montana, in 1959.

He lived the life of a true cowboy before embracing the spotlight, working on ranches, competing in rodeos, and embracing the raw spirit of the heartland. While Yellowstone brought Forrie to a broader audience, his on-screen career began decades ago. Roles in films such as Lonesome Dove and Rambo III and TV shows such as Walker, Texas Ranger demonstrate his versatility. What genuinely distinguishes Forrie is the authenticity he brings to his characters. Although the specifics of Forrie J. Smith’s net worth are less regularly publicized than those of his co-stars, he is reportedly worth $6 Million.

3. Cole Hauser ($7 Million)

Image via Paramount

Cole Hauser, whose family has a long history in show business, has built a career that mirrors his legacy. His portrayal of Rip Wheeler, the fiercely loyal ranch foreman with a complicated past, in Yellowstone cemented his reputation as a top-tier actor. Cole was born in Santa Barbara, California, in 1975. He is the son of actor Wings Hauser and the grandson of Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser. Cole Hauser had already established himself as a talented actor before his breakout performance in Yellowstone, appearing in films like Higher Learning, Good Will Hunting, and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Cole has always shown a chameleon-like ability to switch between parts, and his performances have wowed viewers no matter the genre: drama, action, or horror. Though he has been on television less frequently than in films, his performances in Rogue and other shows have been no less impressive. The success of Yellowstone has added to Cole Hauser’s already substantial fortune, estimated to be approximately $7 million.

2. Gil Birmingham ($9 Million)

via IMDb

The presence of Gil Birmingham strengthens the Yellowstone cast. As the honorable Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater, Birmingham deftly negotiates the complex terrain of authority, loyalty, and tradition. Birmingham, born in San Antonio, Texas 1953, has an acting resume that predates Yellowstone. Among the many parts he has played, his portrayal of Billy Black, Jacob Black’s wise father figure, in the Twilight series stands out.

Furthermore, his work in films like Wind River and Hell or High Water demonstrates an ability to fully immerse himself in his characters, resulting in powerful turns praised by critics and fans. Birmingham, of Comanche descent, advocates for indigenous representation in Hollywood and has frequently selected roles that reflect and appreciate Native American heritage and stories. Gil Birmingham’s net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, a testament to a successful and influential career in the industry.

1. Kevin Costner ($250 Million)

Photo via Paramount

The film career of Yellowstone‘s leading man, Kevin Costner, has spanned decades, genres, and various outstanding performances. In Yellowstone, Costner convincingly portrays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton ranch, evoking all of the man’s strengths and weaknesses. Born in Lynwood, California, in 1955, Costner was already a legendary figure in the film industry when he took the role. From his Oscar-winning performance in Dances with Wolves (in which he also demonstrated his talents as a director and producer) to his unforgettable portrayals in The Bodyguard, Field of Dreams, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Kevin Costner has been etched into the global cinematic psyche.

Costner has also tried his hand at music; his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, has released multiple albums. Kevin Costner’s net worth is believed to be approximately $250 million, reflecting not just his triumphs in front of and behind the camera but also his efforts outside of the film industry.