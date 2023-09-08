There must be something in the water at Netflix after a series that ended after its last season gets renewed for another one

In a rare turn of events, Netflix has been handing out more renewals than cancellations recently, and while it isn’t technically a full-blood original, the fate of Fauda might just be the most surprising yet.

The long-running Israeli action thriller might air on the Yes Oh network in its native country, but the streaming service has been handling the international distribution since the very beginning, where it’s reliably proven itself four times over to be one of the most popular shows on the platform whenever a new batch of episodes arrive.

via Netflix

The most recent adventure for Lior Raz’ Doron Kavillion shifted the action to Brussels, with the operative continuing his quest to uncover and eradicate threats to home soil. And yet, despite being heralded as the final season in the buildup to its debut, “protracted negotiations” between the network and key creatives have resulted in the most unexpected of developments; Fauda season 5 is a go.

Episodic projects that get confirmed for a definitive ending very rarely return so soon, and many had prepared themselves to big farewell to Fauda for good when its “finale” aired in September of last year prior to its premiere on Netflix this past January. So it’s good news all-round for anybody with a soft spot for the series, never mind the showrunners and producers who get to plunge themselves back into the world all over again.

Sure, it’s not quite a Netflix OG through and through, but it would also be fair to say that the streamer had a massive hand in bringing Fauda to a global audience, and it ain’t done yet.