There’s no way out for Jen and Judy in first trailer for ‘Dead to Me’s final season

It’s been two and a half years since we last checked in on the murderers we most like spending time with, but Jen and Judy are finally back in Dead to Me‘s third and last-ever season, which hits Netflix later this month. Life never runs easy for the two beleaguered best friends, as played by the winning duo of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, but things will be especially tense for the pair as we head toward the end of their story. Check out the thrilling first trailer for the season above.

At the end of season two, which dropped way back in May 2020, Jen and Judy were caught in a car crash. Yet although it seems Judy survives the incident intact, their troubles are hardly over as the trailer reveals that the remains of Steve (James Marsden), Judy’s ex who Jen killed, have been uncovered by the police, with the authorities seemingly circling the two women who have been dodging the consequences of their crimes for the longest time.

Image via Netflix

In other words, Dead to Me season three promises to deliver the usual mix of thrills, dark humor, and emotion that we have come to expect from the acclaimed comedy-drama. In fact, this batch of episodes will hit particularly hard given that they were such a labor of love to make, seeing as how production had to be delayed for five whole months once Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, with filming also being tough on the actress once it resumed.

So Netflix viewers should go in expecting a lot of gasps, laughs, and tears when watching Dead to Me season three, which lands on Netflix on Nov. 17.