There’s only one way we get ‘The Penguin’ Season 2

We’re just days away from The Penguin ending, and what a ride it has been. Coming from a series that many were skeptical about, to becoming one of the best comic-book-inspired shows ever, it has been win after win for DC’s latest show.

Recommended Videos

As we approach the final hour of the season, many fans are naturally begging for more. However, no second season of the show has been announced yet, and there’s been little indication that it ever will. Until now.

Speaking to The Direct, The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc explained that they are open to doing a second season of the hit show, but it’s on one condition — and it’s a big one.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

“We put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves,” LeFranc explained. “We have to feel like there’s something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters even if they’re terrible people. I’d like to keep playing, it just has to be the right thing.”

That might sound disheartening to those fans hoping that there would be an enthusiastic “yes” to a second Penguin season, but honestly, it’s the best-case scenario. No one wants more of The Penguin if it won’t live up to the first season, which has been perfect so far, and given LeFranc’s words, it seems like the only way we’re getting more is if it’s worth it.

We all need to wait and see how things play out in the finale next Sunday, as it will give us a much better look into where Oz and the other characters wind up after the first season’s conclusion. While we might not get a second season announcement then, it doesn’t mean it will never happen.

Via HBO

The Batman 2 is scheduled to release in the coming years, and this movie could change Oz’s position again from where we leave him off at the end of his own show. This development on the big screen could open the doors to tell another story — one just as interesting as The Penguin. That’s why it’s important to stay positive that we will get more in the future.

Of course, making the series isn’t easy, especially for its leading star Colin Farrell, who had to don a lot of prosthetic makeup for the role. In fact, the actor voiced his desire to never put it back on again after the season finished production, but with how successful the series has been, perhaps he can be persuaded.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

All options are still on the table, which is a good thing. Hopefully, The Penguin finale will provide the insight we need to see exactly where Oz is going after the initial run is over. Who knows, it might even come with the announcement we’re all hoping for, but for now, that’s just speculation.

You can watch The Penguin finale when it airs on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. If you need to catch up every episode of the show so far is available on Max.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy