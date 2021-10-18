These Are The Best Halloween Episodes Of Family Guy

Spooky season is officially upon us, which means that we are strictly watching all things spook-tastic from here until October 31st (and quite possibly for a while after that). There are too many incredible Halloween-themed movies and TV series not to, and they’re everything from captivating and horrifying to hilarious and punny.

One series that makes the most of celebrating Halloween is Family Guy. The show takes everything to the next level, but that’s sort of what you sign up for when you watch a TV series with a talking baby and a dog that smokes and drinks. Not that fans are complaining. Family Guy takes you away from your everyday woes and into a realm where everything is lighter, more hilarious, and just fun to watch.

The Halloween episodes are particularly fangtastic, with some taking place on Halloween and some simply containing spooky themes. From “Halloween on Spooner Street” to “Petergeist,” there are just enough episodes for a Halloween binge and we’ve got them all here for you! So grab your costume and get ready for your Family Guy binge-a-thon. These episodes are sure to keep you laughing all evening long.

“Halloween on Spooner Street” (Season 9, Episode 4)

“Halloween on Spooner Street” sees Brian and Stewie going trick-or-treating on Halloween night. It doesn’t take long before they’re confronted by bullies who steal Stewie’s candy, forcing them to come up with a plan to get it back. While they’re trick-or-treating, Peter and Joe decide to prank Quagmire and it’s not long before he, too, makes a plan for revenge. Meg and Chris attend a party during the episode and it leads to a rather unfortunate situation for the two of them.

“Petergeist” (Season 4, Episode 26)

“Petergeist” sees Joe building a new theater system in his home and a jealous Peter trying to outdo him. As Peter decides to take his theater system outside, he happens upon an Indian burial ground and takes an item from it. Of course, you don’t mess with the dead⏤even in a cartoon. The stolen item leaves Peter’s home and family haunted and Stewie in a terrible predicament.

“Family Guy Viewer Mail No. 1″ (Season 3, Episode 21)

While this episode isn’t Halloween-themed, it’s still on many lists of best Family Guy Halloween episodes because of its storytelling and content. Told as three minisodes within the episode, the strange storylines contain everything from Peter without bones after making a wish to our favorite characters as kids visiting a haunted house⏤and of course, there’s the toxic waste!

“Three Kings” (Season 7, Episode 15)

Another not-quite-Halloween but can totally pass for a spooky season-themed episode is “Three Kings.” Fans see their Family Guy favorites as they take on three Stephen King storylines. Misery, Stand By Me, and The Shawshank Redemption are all parodied, resulting in one of the all-time great Family Guy episodes. Peter reads the King stories and imagines himself and his friends and family inside them, so you know that the Peter Griffin spin on them is just the kind that King fans never anticipated but loved nonetheless.

“And Then There Were Fewer” (Season 9, Episode 1)

Spooky is the name and murder mystery is the game in this Family Guy episode that brings our favorite characters face-to-face with a series of murders occurring in a remote mansion. “And Then There Were Fewer” was the season 9 premiere special which saw James Woods invite the citizens of Quahog to his estate for a dinner that goes awry in no time. Who makes it out alive, who is smart enough to solve the mysterious murders, and who will believe the stories the survivors live to tell?

“Peternormal Activity” (Season 14, Episode 4)

What do you get when you mix Family Guy with paranormal haunts and a traumatic accident at the hands of Peter and his friends? The episode is titled “Peternormal Activity”, a play on Paranormal Activity. When Peter and the guys go to an asylum to find inspiration for a horror movie they hope to create, they bite off more than they bargained for and are thrown into a world they never imagined. Will they make it out unscathed, or will they meet a haunted demise?

“Must Love Dogs” (Season 20, Episode 3)

Halloween night introduces Quagmire to the girl of his dreams in this episode titled “Must Love Dogs,” but there’s one problem: Quagmire doesn’t exactly love dogs. So when he recruits Brian to play a role in his make-believe storyline, things seem to be going swimmingly⏤until an event happens where Quagmire can no longer hide his disdain for man’s best friend. In the same episode, Stewie discovers that someone is eating his Halloween candy and his older brother tries to show him a way to keep it safe. What happens when Stewie finds out who’s been the culprit all along?

From the creepy to the hilarious, Family Guy nails all of the emotions during the Halloween season. Have you watched these episodes before? Which are your favorite to revisit during spooky season? Let us know in a comment!