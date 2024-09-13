‘They’re never going to replicate me’: Don’t expect this iconic ‘Survivor’ character to join Season 50’s all-star showdown

Survivor 47 is almost here, and that means we’re getting closer to the highly anticipated 50th season of CBS’s long-running franchise. Host and showrunner Jeff Probst has said the milestone iteration will feature a cast of returning players. But, don’t expect the “Dragon Slayer” to sign on for a fourth marooning.

Whether Survivor 50 will be split into tribes of new-era castaways and old-school ones, or a medley of veterans and one-timers who work together, the season is poised to be one of the best, and a true celebration of the beloved reality competition show. But, that’s apparently not enough to coax Benjamin “Coach” Wade out to Fiji to vie for the elusive million-dollar payday.

Coach, the eccentric and polarizing three-time player, took to Instagram on September 3 to shoot down the idea of competing again.

“Dragon Slayer’s going to get asked, I’m going to say no,” Coach said. “That’s my standard answer. I might not be the most famous survivor out there, but, number one: I put my stamp on the game. Number two: they’re never going to replicate me. Number 3: nobody beats a coach.”

Love him or hate him, Coach brought a lot of entertainment to our screens during Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, and South Pacific. With his samurai-like mantra, quirky-yet-sometimes-wise one-liners, warrior attitude, and up-and-down gameplay, Coach carved himself into Survivor’s lore as a one-of-a-kind character from the jump.

Coach’s first two seasons showcased his propensity for theatrics while living and dying by his moral code. From showcasing his resilience on “Exile Island” to blindsiding notable players (including his alliance), Coach marched to his own flamboyant beat.

He placed fifth in Tocantins and 12th in Heroes vs. Villains. His most impressive run came during South Pacific, when he came in second. Coach locked down an unbreakable alliance early on — a group he was at the helm of.

Coach participated in all but four Tribal Councils and never received a vote against him. It was an impressive performance, and even though Sophie Clark was crowned the season’s queen by the Jury, many view Coach as the uncrowned champion of South Pacific.

Sadly for the Coach fans, it looks like that’s the closest the Dragon Slayer will get to first-place glory. At 52 and well over 10 years after his last outing, season 50 would be a fantastic reintroduction of Coach, especially to new-school fans who haven’t watched his iconic antics.

Regardless, Coach will always remain a staple of Survivor, and he’s already given more memorable moments than virtually any other player.

