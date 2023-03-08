Thirsty ‘Star Wars’ fans are over Pedro Pascal thanks to this week’s episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

Warning: The article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three episode.

Ever since The Mandalorian started, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin has been the object of every fan’s salacious obsessions, which only grew whenever he took off his helmet, dispatched any threat flawlessly, cared for Baby Yoda or so much as took a breath. But since season three of the series debuted on Disney Plus, the Star Wars fandom has zeroed in on a new subject to quench their thirst — Bo-Katan Kryze.

Yes, the fearless Mandalorian was also present last season, but coupled with that awful hairstyle and getting sidelined by Ahsoka and Boba Fett only detracted from her obvious charisma. This time, Katee Sackhoff is flaunting a sleeker look, is already the badass who rushes in to save Din (the new damsel in distress), and looks like a million bucks sitting on her throne, flaunting her non-existent air of nonchalance.

Of course, fans have not only noticed the serious upgrade in her representation but are also unabashedly lusting after the warrior. Needless to say, this is the ‘new’ way.

Goddamn Bo Katan in that chair 🫠 #TheMandalorian — Probably Sam, in a Whisper (@Elessar010) March 1, 2023

Bo Katan doing a lesbian power sit on that chair got me feeling some type of way (sapphic intent) 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/RhNqsqO4Ng — Trans Warped Tour (featuring SeeYouSpaceCowboy) (@GenderPunkXD) March 1, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers



.

.

.

.



BO KATAN DO YOU NEED A DOG I CAN BARK, DO YOU NEED A FOOTREST OR CHAIR I CAN STAY STILL, I CAN DO WHATEVER YOU NEED PLEASEEEEEE I AM BEGGING CRYING SHAKING — Cassia 🌹 (@Cute_Cassia) March 1, 2023

After episode one’s unintentional thirst trap, Bo-Katan saving Mando’s ass twice in one episode and chopping up adversaries with the Darksaber has only fanned the flames.

god I want bo katan to break me so badd — Lara🅱️oasting (@LaraBoasting) March 8, 2023

i think bo katan should marry me — adé 🍄 (@sparkysmallbean) March 8, 2023

ohhh bo katan fighting with the darksaber ohhhhh pic.twitter.com/qGXHbLtP0T — zam (@212carth) March 8, 2023

mandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

please, the way she just stared at him 😭 her voice is so sexy i’m down so bad

pic.twitter.com/SGcSSe4lDG — lili 🪐 bo-katan’s wife (@rogue_danvers) March 8, 2023

Looks like someone is set to be the internet’s new ‘Mommy.’

The Mandalorian season three airs weekly, every Wednesday, on Disney Plus.