‘This is about YOU’: Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos reveals why selfishness is the key for finding love later in life

If you are anything like us, chances are you cannot get enough of Joan Vassos and her senior citizen suitors, watching her journey to find lasting love on The Golden Bachelorette each and every Wednesday via ABC.

After five weeks of the competition, Joan will meet the friends and family of her final four contestants — Chock Chapple, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Guy Gansert — during the coveted hometown dates tonight (Oct. 22), hopeful that one of these remaining men will become her future fiancé.

Throughout her time on the show, Joan has been open about what she is looking for in a life partner, AKA someone who listens, has a sweet tooth, looks like either Kevin Costner or Rob Lowe, and more. Now, giving them each a coveted hometown date, she is hopeful that either Chock, Pascal, Jordan, or Guy will fit the bill. With each man being a total catch — well, except for Pascal, known for his high-maintenance tendencies — we are confident that she will find exactly what she is looking for come finale night!

Nevertheless, with these qualities aside, Joan has also set some “Golden Rules” for a happy, healthy dating life, with one of said rules sticking out to us in particular: selfishness. To see what she had to say in her exclusive interview with Us Weekly, just keep scrolling…

According to Joan, selfishness is the key for finding love later in life

While she explained numerous “Golden Rules” for dating in her exclusive interview, the first one is arguably the most important: “Remember that in the end, this is about you, not your children.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Joan is a mother of four — 34-year-old Nick, 33-year-old Erica, 30-year-old Allison, and 28-year-old Luke — and a grandmother of three, however, she had to constantly remind herself that her love story should not be influenced by her family (positively or negatively) before, during, and after her Golden Bachelorette journey.

“I didn’t want to make it a family discussion because, in the long run, it was my decision,” Joan stated, referencing her courageous decision to look for love on national television. Fortunately for the Maryland native, her loved ones “bought in” after watching The Golden Bachelorette for the first time, seeing their mother (or grandmother) so beautiful, confident, and happy. How sweet is that?

“People weren’t laughing at the old people dating on TV,” she added, causing readers to sweat. Sorry to burst your bubble, Joan, but we may or may not have been laughing out loud during the strip tease group date…

Nevertheless, with silly group dates in the past, who will ultimately steal Joan’s heart (if anyone) come finale night: Chock, Pascal, Jordan, or Guy? The only way to find out for yourself is to tune into ABC each and every Wednesday for brand new episodes of the oh-so heartwarming series.

If you have no cable, have no fear, as brand new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette are available to stream the next day via either Hulu or Disney Plus as well.

The competition is definitely heating up, so be sure to mark your calendars. You do not want to miss everything the show has in store!

