This Korean Romantic Comedy Suddenly A Hit On Netflix

One of the best parts of Netflix is how it’s made international shows available to a whole new audience through digital streaming. Those outside of South Korea might not get to see the acting talents of folks like Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi otherwise! But thanks to the platform, a lot of new fans are checking out a very popular slice-of-like romance.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, and began airing on August 28th, 2021. Despite it being extremely new, it’s already risen to become the tenth most streamed show on the entirety of Netflix.

“Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), an intelligent and pretty dentist living in the big city, loses her job after she righteously accuses the corrupt head doctor of profiteering. She embarks on a trip to the idyllic seaside village of Gongjin, where she meets jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho). Du-sik is held in high esteem in the village because he takes care of the elders and does not shy away from any odd jobs. By chance, the paths of the two people cross several times and they take a liking to each other, while Du-sik constantly helps Hye-jin out of trouble.” Synopsis From Wikipedia

Those who want to dive in early and catch the show from the very beginning should make sure to check out Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix.