According to a new rumor circulating online, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus will include one of the main characters from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Last year, it was reported that the Bird Box star Vivien Lyra Blair had been cast in an unspecified role for Master Kenobi’s solo outing. Now, the rumor mill is abuzz again with reports that Blair will portray a younger 10-year-old version of Princess Leia who gets taken prisoner, compelling Obi-Wan to break out of his solitary exile and rescue the Skywalker twin.

Previously, it was reported that Jimmy Smits’ Bail Organa was also making a comeback in the series, which goes hand in hand with this new rumor. After all, who other than Organa, the adoptive father of Leia, would seek out Obi-Wan to employ his help as her rescuer?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

As with other reports and hearsay of this nature, you should definitely take this with a pinch of salt for the time being. But since Obi-Wan Kenobi is already confirmed to mark the return of many significant characters in this bridging story between the prequels and the original trilogy, the inclusion of Princess Leia isn’t particularly far-fetched, nor would it impose any canon inconsistencies or continuity errors for Lucasfilm.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see if Leia is indeed a plot thread in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though the wait has admittedly grown infuriating with Disney’s continued reluctance to release the first trailer, in spite of the fact that the series is set to premiere in three months on May 25.