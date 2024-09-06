‘This makes me nauseous’: Devin Strader seemingly has a brand new boo just days after ‘Bachelorette’ breakup with Jenn Tran goes public

Just when we thought Devin Strader could not get any worse, the Bachelorette season 21 winner out-dos himself…

For those who are unfamiliar with what went down between Devin Strader and Jenn Tran at the end of the viral dating show, the two lovebirds got engaged — with the latter popping the question in a Bachelorette first — seemingly leaving the show head over heels for one another. During the “After The Final Rose” television special on Tuesday (September 3), Jenn announced that things were far from smooth sailing once filming came to a close, telling viewers — as well as the live studio audience — that Devin broke off their engagement over the phone, telling the New Jersey native that he never actually loved her.

To make matters even worse, Devin was caught following other members of Bachelor Nation — notably The Bachelor season 21 contestant Maria Georgas — on Instagram just days after their split, despite telling Jenn that he was in the process of “healing” after their breakup. How awful is that?

While Maria might have rejected Devin, it looks like a new woman is on his radar, as the freight company owner was spotted canoodling with an individual — one who is outside of Bachelor Nation — in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Keep scrolling for what we know…

In a TikTok video posted by @annarraymond — who is seemingly a fan of the Bachelor franchise — Devin is seen sitting on a rooftop with his arm around a woman, giving some serious single boy energy. While the timeline of when these antics occurred is unclear, it is safe to say that viewers were outraged, taking to the comments to bash on the Bachelorette bastard yet again:

“The best part to me about all of this is how far out of his league Jenn is. I don’t understand where men like him get the audacity to act this way with women who they’re lucky to share the same air with… ugh” “Everytime I think he can’t possibly have f***ed this up even more, he outshines the last thing he did 😤” “Honestly, I’m surprised, but considering all he did, I shouldn’t be! What a huge bullet Jenn dodged!” “This makes me nauseous, why do men…” “My rage grows every day.”

Jenn Tran herself even commented on the TikTok video, writing “Meanwhile he said to me ‘Let’s see each other and talk about working things out,'” followed by numerous trash can emojis. Yikes!

It is unclear who this woman is — as well as the nature of her relationship with Devin Strader — but it is safe to say that she is making a major mistake if she decides to pursue a relationship with the final rose recipient. Nonetheless, we cannot help but hope that she has better luck than Jenn had, however, our hopes are not high whatsoever…

