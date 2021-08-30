This Sword And Sorcery Show Is Suddenly Making A Streaming Comeback

The year is 2011 and a premium cable network has just launched a new high fantasy series set in a sword and sorcery medieval world and starring a cast of primarily British talent. Despite involving the supernatural, it’s gritty, dark, full of sex and swearing, and the occasional bit of incest. No, this isn’t Game of Thrones I’m describing, but Starz’s little-remembered and short-lived King Arthur drama Camelot.

Camelot actually premiered a couple of months before Game of Thrones made its TV-shattering debut that same year, but the subsequent series’ enormous success left it in the dust. Starz swiftly canceled the show, after just one season consisting of just 10 episodes, clearly aware that their offering wouldn’t be able to compete with the HBO hit. But all things have their time and right now Camelot is enjoying a renewed popularity on streaming.

As of this Monday, August 30th, it’s the tenth most-viewed TV series in the world on Google. It’s not entirely clear why it’s suddenly getting so much interest, but it could be something to do with the fact that Game of Thrones is once again #1 on the charts. Maybe folks who have binged all eight seasons of GoT are looking for another similarly-themed show to watch.

Camelot stars Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight) as a young Arthur Pendragon who must assume the throne of Camelot when he learns he is the dead king’s only male heir. Thankfully, he has wise wizard Merlin, played by Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), by his side and the support of the beautiful Guinevere (Tamsin Egerton). Meanwhile, his twisted sister Morgan Le Fay (Penny Dreadful‘s Eva Green) schemes to steal the crown from him. If you wondering what the tone is like, Camelot was created by The Tudors‘ Michael Hirst and current Doctor Who EP Chris Chibnall, so that should give you some idea.

Camelot can be purchased through Amazon Prime, Apple TV and other platforms.