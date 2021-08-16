This Unexpected Teen Drama Is Dominating Netflix

The second season of the Netflix series Outer Banks is doing exceptionally well on the streaming platform around the world and is trending in the top ten series in several countries and the number two spot worldwide according to analytics from flixpatrol.com.



In addition to the United States, the series is trending in the top spot in Austria, France, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Switzerland, Slovenia, Serbia, Portugal, Norway, Lebanon, and Italy.



In addition to Outer Banks’ popularity on Netflix, both seasons of the series received generally positive critical reception from publications including IndieWire and AV Club.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows a local group of working-class “Pogue” teenagers in coastal North Carolina. Series protagonist John B. leads the group of teens as they try to find out what happened to his missing father and it isn’t long before they discover a legendary treasure that’s somehow connected to the unraveling mystery.



While Pogues are working together, overcoming their differences, and searching for the truth, they’re also on the run from law enforcement and a gang of wealthy “Kook” tourists known as “Figure Eight”



The first season which premiered on April 15, 2020, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Kline, Madison Bailey, John Davis, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey. Netflix renewed the series later that year and all episodes of the second season premiered on July 31.



As of yet, there is no word on whether Netflix will renew Outer Banks for a third season, but the second season’s success is a promising sign for hopeful fans.