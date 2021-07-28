Three New Harry Potter TV Shows Reportedly In Development

Once there were just seven Harry Potter books and eight movies, but in recent years the Wizarding World has massively expanded, through prequel film series Fantastic Beasts, hit stage play The Cursed Child and upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy. So it’s no surprise that the franchise’s next port of call is TV, with a HP TV show being announced to be in the works for HBO Max at the start of the year. But it looks like Warner Bros. isn’t going to stop with just one.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that the studio actually has three Harry Potter TV projects currently in development. The outlet is unable to offer any more specific details on these series right now, but GFR has previously claimed that a show based on Hermione Granger is in the works, with WB hoping to get Emma Watson on board to reprise her beloved role. As you’d expect, then, GFR believes the Hermione show counts as one of these three series.

The Hermione-fronted project has yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s possible this is the one that’s furthest along, the one that was first confirmed to be happening by The Hollywood Reporter in January. A prequel about Harry’s dad James Potter and his pals – AKA the Marauders – during their Hogwarts days is also a popular suggestion, though that’s mostly based on what fans want rather than actual evidence.

Unused Harry Potter Prop Reveals Terrifying Alternate Design For Voldemort 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It seems logical to expect these three series to be standalone and take place at different points in the Wizarding World timeline, but then again it’s also feasible that WB may want to build up an interconnected TV universe, like Disney has with both Marvel and Star Wars. It’s all up in the air at the moment. We just know that the studio is desperate to capitalize on the popularity of the Harry Potter universe on the small screen.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is due out in theaters on July 15th, 2022.