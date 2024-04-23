baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Image via Netflix
Category:
TV
News

TikTokers claim they’ve found the real Martha Scott from ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Have they?

Has the real Martha been discovered or are internet sleuths overthinking things?
Image of Connie Lee
Connie Lee
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 09:42 am

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer has rightly become a sensation with audiences everywhere. Written by and starring Richard Gadd, this true story centers on Donny, a struggling comedian being stalked by an unstable older woman named Martha Scott. The show is intense, scary, and doesn’t hold back ⏤ but those are the qualities that have viewers hooked.

If the show wasn’t terrifying enough, TikTok users are desperate to figure out who the real-life Martha is, and it appears that sleuths have been able to track down a woman twho fits the description. This account tweeted to @MrRichardGadd constantly, even mentioning the unforgettable line from the show about “curtains.” TikTok user @lukeytiktok made a post about it, showing tweets that date back to 2014.

More TikTok users quickly jumped on board the investigation. Others went so far down the Baby Reindeer rabbit hole that they found a Facebook page and another Twitter account that appeared to connect to the same woman.

In TikTok user @goldennhourrr’s video, they showed these additional accounts, along with the original Twitter page shown above. Besides the name being the same across all pages and the mention of her being a lawyer (which is included in the show) on the Facebook account featured, it’s still not confirmed if this is the person Martha portrays.

The video’s comment section blew up with people in disbelief and others who are very concerned for Gadd’s safety. @tarangopaloma wrote: “What if this makes her stalk him all over again 😭.” @jennicasharie credited the online sleuths, mentioning: “The internet never fails to amaze me.” Other users questioned the video, querying how everyone can be sure that they’re not hassling an innocent woman.

Based on what Gadd said in an interview with GQ, it could be possible that TikTok is pointing at the wrong person. When talking about the show, the actor said: “We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself. What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone.”

Gadd also underlined that looking for the real Martha is wrong. On Instagram stories he said:

 “People I love, have worked with and admire … are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of the show.”

For now, no one knows the true identity of Martha Scott. Even with all the speculation, only one person will be able to truly confirm or deny it: Gadd himself. Despite this, it most likely will be a theory that internet detectives will continue to follow closely because of the fascination with Gadd’s life and Baby Reindeer.

