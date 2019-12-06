Dune Star Reportedly Being Eyed For Wiccan In WandaVision

It may be the highest-grossing franchise in history, not to mention recently spawning the biggest movie of all-time in Avengers: Endgame, but despite such massive success it seems that the continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down.

As well as the big screen projects that are set to occupy Phase Four and beyond, Marvel Studios are also making serious inroads on the small screen thanks to Disney Plus, with a huge slate of high profile shows set to debut on the new streaming service over the next several years. Endgame may have already demonstrated the strength and depth of the MCU’s ensemble of actors that they can call upon, but there are still plenty of new faces that will need to be cast to bolster the superhero franchise’s roster.

Marvel have made a habit of casting rising stars in key roles in their movies, tying them down to multi-picture contracts as their involvement with the MCU turns them into household names. It worked with the Chris triumvirate of Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt, as well as Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland and others, and now sources close to We Got This Covered have told us that Kevin Feige has set his sights high when it comes to looking for an actor to play Wiccan, who looks set to debut as soon as WandaVision.

According to our sources – the same ones who revealed Wiccan would be in the show months ago – Timothée Chalamet is being eyed for the role of Scarlet Witch’s son, and while it isn’t clear if Marvel have made any contact with the 23 year-old, he’s definitely on the shortlist for the gig. It makes sense, too, as Chalamet is one of the most prominent up-and-comers in the business, with an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor already under his belt, and securing him for a comic book franchise would be a huge coup for the studio.

However, it remains to be seen if the actor would have any interest in joining the MCU, with Chalamet making a conscious decision to stay away from big budget fare so far in his young career. Reports have indicated that Wiccan is set to play a supporting role in WandaVision, but given both the character’s ties to established Avengers Scarlet Witch and Vision, as well as his membership of the Young Avengers, if Marvel can land an actor of Chalamet’s caliber then Wiccan could be set for a big role in the franchise going forward.