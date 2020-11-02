Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth Gets His Own Mandalorian Poster

The Mandalorian season 2’s premiere repeated the same trick as its series opener last year in keeping one key character out of the marketing so that they would have a bigger impact when the episode dropped. In 2019, it was Baby Yoda. This time, however, it was Cobb Vanth, the Tatooine lawman wearing Boba Fett’s armor, who’s played by Timothy Olyphant. Leaks had told us who the actor was portraying, but Disney Plus didn’t include him in the trailers or promo images. Now that the secret’s out the bag, though, the streamer has belatedly given the character his own poster.

“Meet Cobb Vanth in Chapter 9 of #TheMandalorian, now streaming on #DisneyPlus,” the official D+ Twitter wrote in its caption for the one-sheet, which features Vanth in his salvaged Mandalorian armor, with his helmet under his arm.

Vanth entered the story when Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin returned to Tatooine and visited the settlement of Mos Pelgo to follow up on a rumor he’d heard that the lawman there was a Mandalorian. He soon discovered that Vanth was not one of his people and asked him to give up the armor as a sign of respect to his culture. Vanth agreed, but requested that Mando aid him in defeating a Krayt dragon that was terrorizing the area in return.

With that task completed, the pair went their separate ways, with Djarin taking the armor with him. But it looks like the original owner of the suit will want it back soon. Temuera Morrison made a cameo in the final scene as an older, unmasked Boba Fett, confirming that Vanth’s armor belonged to him and was scavenged after he lost it escaping from the Sarlaac in Return of the Jedi.

Given his popularity and presence in the story, we probably haven’t seen the last of Cobb Vanth. Likewise, stay tuned to find out what’s next for Fett, as The Mandalorian season 2 continues this Friday on Disney Plus.