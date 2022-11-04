‘Titans’ fans are electrified by Raven’s season 4 transformation

DC Titans has gone through some major changes since its beginning and fans have been wanting them to step more into their superhero roles. In the beginning, Rachel Roth, played by Teagan Croft, was just a troubled girl with supernatural powers. In season 4 of Titans, however, she’s fully stepped into her superhero identity.

In season four, episode two, “Mother Mayhem,” Rachel and the Titans help a girl who’s just experienced a terrifying supernatural event. Rachel reaches out to her and enters the frightening girl’s mind to pull her out of her state of shock, and when she introduces herself, she calls herself Raven. Rachel is now fully claiming her Raven identity and her powers have received a serious upgrade too. She’s not the same girl she once was and this season is proving it.

These are some of the reactions fans have toward Raven owning her Titans identity.

Minor #DCTitans Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Rachel introducing herself to people as RAVEN… i’m smiling so big right now 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AsUlx9DWbA — Jaxon 🥀 (@xctionjaxon) November 3, 2022

In the scene, Raven shows so much empathy and care toward the young girl. Canonically, Raven is an empath and this felt very in-character for her.

She calls herself Raven now!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I love how far she’s come since season one! #DCTitans #Raven pic.twitter.com/esQPDKsrSv — Jesse Tano | CEO of live action Ahsoka Tano (@Ahsokalivesss) November 4, 2022

Crazy how Rachel went from being a scared kid that didn’t know anything about her powers to a badass demon confident in her abilities…that’s development for you #DCTitans 🔮 pic.twitter.com/SPHgiHqVlQ — raven's pr manager (@letstalkraven) November 3, 2022

Fans admire her character growth over the seasons and how she’s persevered over all her struggles. As the daughter of the interdimensional demon Trigon, it hasn’t been an easy road.

all raven scenes have been 🔥 an she’s finally calling herself raven these first two episodes are really giving us the small things we’ve wanted for the longest an we’re getting so many group shots 🙌🏿#DCTitans pic.twitter.com/296GavjKuP — D.Alexander🤴🏿 (@HisNameIsD) November 3, 2022

Raven has been a standout character in these first two episodes of Titans season four. She’s stepping into her power and helping solve this occult mystery.

Simply hearing Rachel say, “My name is Raven,” sent many into a panic. This Spongebob meme captures the response perfectly.

#DCTitans Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Rachel calling herself “Raven” now is something i never thought we got but finally it happened . Hopefully her super suit will come ? pic.twitter.com/QwYMQQjlY3 — Joe // NOVEMBER TITANS PREMIERE !!!! (@JoeFanatic27) November 3, 2022

Some fans had given up hope that she’d ever take the name Raven, but Titans season four delivered in a big way.

Loving Raven extra this season. She is killing it 💜 #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Us1jRQosTb — ♡StanStarfire (@StanStarfire) November 3, 2022

This is Raven at her most powerful, and she’s in control of her magical abilities like never before.

Such a statement might seem small to those unaware of the story, but this is a huge deal for fans who’ve been asking for the series to lean into superhero elements more. In the beginning, most of the Titans were in civilian clothing. They eagerly waited for Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to fully become Nightwing, and when he did, the fans lost their minds then too. Here’s hoping there are more gifts like these for the fans (like Tim Drake putting on the Robin costume).

Titans is available to stream on HBO Max.