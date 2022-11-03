‘Titans’ season 4 premiere quickly reveals whether or not DC fans want to see more

DC Titans season four has premiered and it’s an overwhelmingly positive response. The team has been through a bevy of challenges along the way — fans impatiently waiting for Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) to get together as an example — but the fans have stuck with them and it’s paying off.

Season four opens with the team leaving Gotham City behind and journeying to Metropolis. Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin), who’s a clone of Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), has been summoned to meet his Kryptonian half, but things go wrong and the Titans find themselves amid an occult mystery.

These are some of the responses fans have had regarding the new Titans story.

The bowling scene was a nice reprieve away from all the fighting and drama. The Titans were given some time just to hang out and be friends like real people.

THIS ENTIRE SCENE!?!?! richard hatem wrote 'act for the bag' but they all heard 'GAG!' and just rolled with it #dctitans pic.twitter.com/HJssqnCBlm — alyn (@josephwakeup) November 3, 2022

The acting performances of Teagan Croft as Raven, Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood, and Welliver as Lex have been praised.

walked into a room with some of the best hired personnel around and cleared it out. this is really mother. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/v0lBuJdyCi — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 3, 2022

In a standout scene, Lex enjoys a nice meal as Starfire decimates his security personnel to get some answers from Superman’s greatest nemesis.

crumbs no more like dickkory is really HOME #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/RxvWedxpCc — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 3, 2022

Titans fans have been craving more “Dickory” scenes and in this episode they got it. The two had some time to flirt as the other team members were bowling.

Crazy how Rachel went from being a scared kid that didn’t know anything about her powers to a badass demon confident in her abilities…that’s development for you #DCTitans 🔮 pic.twitter.com/SPHgiHqVlQ — raven's pr manager (@letstalkraven) November 3, 2022

Rachel’s growth from Titans season one to season four has been extraordinary. She’s come into her own after having learned to harness her powers on Themyscira in season three.

i’m loving tim and dick’s relationship, former robin and a robin in training #dctitans pic.twitter.com/YT64fBO7eI — sunnyisshere (@sunnyisshere) November 3, 2022

Dick is training the next Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) to be the next Robin, and their brotherly bond is already evident.

The team has some major foes ahead of them. Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem represent a new magical threat to them and they’ll have to figure out how to defeat them. And as always, Lex Luthor has something sinister up his sleeve and he’s waiting for the right moment to implement it.

Titans is available to stream on HBO Max.