Tom Ellis Rules Out Returning As Lucifer After Season 6 Finale

Lucifer is currently on fire. Back in the summer, the first part of the fifth season went straight to the top of Netflix’s charts, with the platform announcing that it had scored the “biggest TV series opening weekend ever.” Critics and fans were happy, everyone is looking forward to the second half of the season and filming on the sixth and final run has already begun. Not bad for a show that was abruptly cancelled by Fox three years in.

By now, we have a pretty decent idea of the outline of the remaining episodes and they sound like a humdinger. We’ve already met Lucifer’s twin brother Michael (also played by Tom Ellis) and God himself (Dennis Haysbert), and when there are deities of this stature walking around, the story possibilities seem endless.

However, don’t expect the show to undergo another resurrection. In an interview on the Kings of Con: The Podcast, Ellis said that he’s done playing Lucifer after season 6, explaining:

“Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It’s been a huge emotional journey and I don’t think I want to do anymore. I know I don’t want to do any more. Mainly because I wanna know that we’re ending and because I’ve had such a great time. I think it’s only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show.”

Given how good the actor is in the role, this is understandable but disappointing. Still, the future is bright for the rest of the show and beyond that we’ll see a brand new Lucifer on Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Ellis’ character is adapted from Gaiman’s take, too, so if fans are going through withdrawal symptoms, they should be able to stave them off with that series.

Right now, we don’t have a release date for Season 5B, but it should land early in 2021 as filming is complete and post-production work is well underway. Season 6 could end up split the same way, too, so perhaps look to September 2021 for 6A.