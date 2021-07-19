Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Favorite Loki Fan Theory

Purported plot leaks and fan theories are all part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience, especially when the projects generating such discussion and debate focus on the very fabric of reality itself. Remember that rumor claiming WandaVision would open with Scott Lang, Bruce Banner and Neil deGrasse Tyson talking science? Exactly, it was nonsense, and so too were the multitude of Mephisto murmurings.

Similarly, we’ve been hearing all sorts of Loki speculation, some of which actually turned out to be right on the money. Kang the Conqueror was predicted to be the big bad weeks before Jonathan Majors showed up as He Who Remains, and while it wasn’t confirmed outright, the actor’s presence in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania adds more weight to the talk that the Time Variance Authority operates out of the Quantum Realm.

Most stars don’t pay much heed to what fans are saying online, but Tom Hiddleston is clearly an exception. Loki‘s leading man not only revealed that he’s very much aware of the relentless theorizing, but he even singled out which one was his favorite, as you can read below.

“Somebody did once tell me that they had heard something about, that they thought that basically Loki was real and living on Earth. And that he was playing a character called Tom Hiddleston. And that he was playing it very well. So yeah, I thought that was, it’s all very meta and confusing, so you know, maybe I’ll be the last to find out. Who knows?”

We can’t say we’ve heard much about this one before, but looking at how it turned out Loki was the mysterious D.B. Cooper all along thanks to a bet he had with Heimdall and Thor, it wouldn’t be so weird to imagine Asgard’s God of Mischief striking out on his own and embodying a gentlemanly British actor by the name of Tom Hiddleston, who went on to play the role of Loki for a decade and counting. Maybe it’s a little too meta, but now that the multiverse is in play we know better than to rule out even the most illogical developments in the MCU.