Tom Hiddleston will no doubt always be best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki, which is hardly surprising when you consider it marked the breakthrough role of his career that brought him worldwide attention, and six of the actor’s eighteen live-action movie appearances to date have seen him suit up as the Asgardian God of Mischief.

MCU fans can’t wait to see him return to the small screen in Disney Plus exclusive Loki, but before that, the 39 year-old will be seen in another small screen project from a rival streaming service. Created by Chris Dunlop, ten-episode limited series White Stork was originally in development for AMC before being picked up by Netflix, with Hiddleston playing the lead role of James Cooper.

The story follows an ambitious British politician running for office, only for some dark secrets from his past to be revealed that have the potential to ruin both his life and career. While that sounds like a fairly standard setup for a TV thriller, the entire series will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, who has previously done great work behind the camera on the likes of Tom Hardy’s Taboo and The Killing.

Hiddleston is no stranger to headlining acclaimed TV dramas, either, having won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his work in The Night Manager, one of the three acting gongs that Susanne Bier’s literary adaptation picked up. While he remains the only cast member officially confirmed so far, shooting is expected to kick off in London at some point this month, presumably with an eye to having White Stork hit Netflix before the end of 2021.