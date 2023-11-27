Top 5 books to read if you’re a fan of ‘Arcane’ on Netflix

With the excruciating wait between seasons, Arcane is simultaneously the most anticipated and frustrating show on the horizon — but take heart, because there’s a way you can make the wait more palatable.

In terms of setting, Arcane on Netflix is one of the most innovative and fresh fictional universes out there, perfectly blending together elements of steampunk with archaic magic to give you the spiraling Piltover and the deteriorating underground world of Zaun. Now, granted, you probably watch Arcane for a number of reasons, not least of which are the brilliant art direction and CG style, but if you’re looking to soothe your hunger for the next chapter in Vi and Jinx’s story, then we’ve got the next best thing.

If Arcane is indeed defined by its great atmospheric storytelling, and further lauded by critics and audiences alike for its realistic and compelling character work, then where better to find an approximation of that than popular novels dealing in the same themes?

Here are the top 5 book series that not only capture the distinctive vibe of Arcane but are perfectly capable of rising above and beyond and turning into your next literary (and pop culture) obsession.

5. Retribution Falls by Chris Wooding

via Gollancz

Retribution Falls is the first book in the Tales of Ketty Jay series by Chris Wooding. This underrated fantasy series centers around Frey, the captain of a band of layabouts who roam the world on top of an airship called the Ketty Jay. These people will do anything to make a living outside the bounds of the law, but the world is going to catch up to Frey in an unexpected way after an incident turns him into “public enemy number one.” Tales of Ketty Jay is an intriguing steampunk world filled with magic, heists, and many interesting characters.

4. The Infernal Devices by Cassandra Clare

via Margaret K. McElderry Books / Art by Cliff Nielsen

If you’ve ever heard of The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, then the best introduction for The Infernal Devices trilogy would be to refer to it as the origin story of the Shadowhunter world. This prequel trilogy is set in the Victorian era and follows the tale of Tessa Grey, an orphaned girl who learns that she has the ability to shapeshift into other people.

Clare’s narrative takes place in a very steampunk-inspired London, and combining that with the magic unique to this series, one can see why it could be a great substitute for Arcane. Then again, if you’re not necessarily into the Young Adult genre and its particular tropes involving young love and exasperating romantic triangles, then perhaps the next three names on this list will cater more to your taste.

3. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

via Henry Colt and Co.

Six of Crows is the first book in a duology by Leigh Bardugo. The story takes place in the city of Ketterdam, inspired by the Dutch Republic-esque Amsterdam and several other old European cities. This is once again a thriller involving several outcasts, led by master thief Kaz Brekker. A spy, a runaway, a sharpshooter, a convict, and a Heartrender make up the rest of the crew, and together they embark on a seemingly impossible heist.

Six of Crows was succeeded by a sequel in 2016 titled Crooked Kingdom. Both books received positive reviews and were highly acclaimed by readers, so don’t hesitate to dive into this world of magic and intrigue when you get the chance.

2. The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch

via Bantam / Artist: Les Edwards

The Lies of Locke Lamora is one of the best fantasy books of the last two decades. The story revolves around the titular Locke Lamora, who is the witty leader of a band of thieves called the “Gentleman Bastards.”

Locke is the ultimate swashbuckling hero, and The Lies of Locke Lamora is renowned in the community for its snappy prose, the vibrant city of Camorr, and the charisma of the main character himself. Two other sequels — Red Seas Under Red Skies and The Republic of Thieves — have been released in the Gentleman Bastards book series, and four more novels are being planned by author Scott Lynch as of 2013.

1. Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson

via Tor / Artist: John Foster

It’s a genuine wonder why Hollywood hasn’t already adapted the first Mistborn trilogy into a series of films or even a TV show, because it’s among the best this genre has to offer.

The story takes place in the fictional planet of Scadrial — within Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere — and involves a young orphan named Vin, who gets swept into the greatest heist in history thanks to Kelsier, a rebel fighting against the Lord Ruler’s tyrannical rule over the Final Empire.

Mistborn has intrigue, an incredibly detailed magic system, and a lot of mind-numbing twists that you will never see coming. The first novel doesn’t hit the ground running, but if you bear with it for a while, you won’t stop reading until reaching those final chapters in book 3. And if it’s atmospheric storytelling that you’re looking for, at least in so far as the sheer intricacy of it is concerned, then Mistborn is on par with Arcane, perhaps even greater.