Triss Merigold Actress Joins The Witcher Crew At Kaer Morhen Set

After a long hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, production on the second season of The Witcher picked up speed in August, but because of the new restrictions and social distancing laws in the UK, the cast and crew are continuing filming indoors.

While Geralt of Rivia’s first outing on Netflix didn’t manage to stick the landing quite perfectly, the show got more things right than it did wrong. As such, millions of fans are patiently waiting for the second chapter in the story of the White Wolf, due to arrive sometime in 2021. But what can folks expect to see from the monster hunter and his Child Surprise?

Well, we know that the writers are adapting the first novel in the five-book saga, titled Blood of Elves, with Geralt taking Ciri to the Witcher Keep of Kaer Morhen, where the Wolf reunites with some of his old comrades like Vesemir, Lambert and Eskel. As the official synopsis for the upcoming season teased, though, things slowly start to get out of hand for the white-haired beast slayer, so he’ll have to rely on some old friends to help him out with the seemingly dangerous powers of Princess Cirilla.

Now, according to a report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source dedicated to covering all things The Witcher, Anna Schaffer has arrived at Arborfield Studios, where the sets for the ruins of Kaer Morhen are located, to reprise her role as the sorceress Triss Merigold.

With Yennefer presumed dead after the Battle of Sodden, it’s no wonder that Geralt turns to Triss, the only other sorceress he knows, for help. But as book readers will tell you, this is pretty much how it transpires in the novels as well. We’ll have to wait and see, though, if the writers keep her around for the remainder of The Witcher season 2 when the Wolf decides to journey south once again.