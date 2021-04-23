Saw TV Show Reportedly In The Works, Lionsgate Confirms Talks Are Happening

The Saw franchise has evolved a lot over the years, but unlike the victims caught in Jigsaw’s gruesome traps, it refuses to die. After the original seven-film saga concluded in 2010, a further movie arrived in 2017 and next month will see the debut of Spiral: From The Book of Saw, a flashy reboot starring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock. After that, though, it’s looking like the horror series could expand onto the small screen.

Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs was asked by Deadline about the potential for a Saw TV series and the exec gave a diplomatic response but confirmed that conversations have been had on the subject.

“We’ve just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development,” Beggs said. “We’re always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that’s a conversation.”

Deadline was able to unveil more with their own intel, however, and here’s what the outlet went on to say:

“Beggs would not elaborate further, but I hear that Lionsgate TV is in early talks on a TV series adaptation of the book of Saw, from Mark Burg and Oren Koules’ Twisted Television.”

Of course, We Got This Covered told you some time ago that Lionsgate was working on a Saw TV series, so this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It appears things haven’t progressed too far yet, but the studio seems keen on making it happen. An R-rated horror IP like Saw would likely best fit a streaming release rather than a traditional network, but at this stage, it’s too early to say where it might end up.

On top of this, it’s been confirmed that Saw X, the tenth entry in the saga, is already in active development even before Spiral has come out. Without having seen it yet, we don’t know whether this ninth film will kickstart a multimedia mythos that will directly continue in a sequel and a TV show or if all of these projects will be standalone. Given the classic interconnected nature of the Saw franchise, though, there’s a good chance Lionsgate has something ambitious planned.

Spiral: From The Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.