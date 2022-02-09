UK TV channel set to run nonstop ‘Pokémon’ through February

Pokémon fans in the UK have plenty to get excited about in February, as one channel will be airing back-to-back Pokémon content for fans to binge through until the end of the month.

According to a report by Nintendolife, the children’s channel POP Max will be streaming Pokémon TV series and movies nonstop from Feb. 12 until Feb. 27.

POP Max is a channel that most households in the UK can access with their internet-ready TV devices so there’s no reason, not to get in on the Pokémon action.

“Viewers can catch episodes from Pokémon Black and White to Pokémon XY & Z, as well as the Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, Genesect and the Legend Awakened and Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction movies, to name a few!” a statement from POP Max representatives read.

Every New Pokémon Confirmed For Pokémon Legends: Arceus 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

This will be the first takeover for the Freeview channel since it was expanded nationwide in November of 2021.

It doesn’t look like the marathon will include any vintage Pokémon episodes or films, but if you’ve not yet seen Black and White or XY & Z, then this is the perfect opportunity to check it out.