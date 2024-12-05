Um, a ‘Bridgerton’ goddess is now in ‘Doctor Who’ and I have so little chill, I’m defying actual gravity

Doctor Who writers: tell us you’re devoted Netflix bingers without telling us. Ncuti Gatwa’s crazy and colorful era of the eternal sci-fi series has been pulling talent and ideas from many of Netflix’s biggest and most popular shows ever since it launched last Christmas, not least in hiring Sex Education veteran Gatwa himself. Then there was last season’s highlight: the Bridgerton-themed episode in which the Doctor fell in love with Jonathan Groff (relatable).

The streak continues in this year’s holiday special, too, as Gatwa’s fifteenth Time Lord will team up with none other than Penelope Featherington herself, Nicola Coughlan. The Irish actress stars as the eponymous Joy in the episode, titled “Joy to the World,” in which her character becomes embroiled in one of the Doctor’s adventures when she stays at a swanky hotel for Christmas and discovers it’s at the center of a timey-wimey mystery. Catch the trailer for the festive thrill ride below:

This isn’t the first time a Bridgerton star has appeared in Doctor Who, of course, as Lady Danbury star Adjoa Andoh was a recurring cast member in season 3. Likewise, a certain Jonathan Bailey appeared opposite Peter Capaldi for an episode of the show in 2015, titled “Time Heist” (an episode that Avengers: Endgame later ripped off, but that’s a whole other story). And speaking of Bailey…

Wicked and Doctor Who‘s Christmas special have one thing in common

Photo by BBC Studios

In a piece of perfect timing and/or cosmic coincidence, Coughlan’s Doctor Who debut comes hot on the heels of her Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey taking the world by storm in Wicked. The pair just appeared together in the royally popular Regency romantic drama’s third season this past summer, and it seems both are destined to end the year with roles in major franchises that cement them as major international stars.

The difference, though, is that while Bailey will be back as Prince Fiyero for next November’s Wicked: Part Two, this is expected to be Coughlan’s only Doctor Who appearance. The series has a long history of securing big-name guest stars to accompany the Doctor for a Christmas special before he goes on his way and finds a new companion in the next season. Next time we see Gatwa’s time traveler, he’ll reunite with Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday and meet Belinda Chandra, as played by Andor actress Varada Sethu.

Coughlan’s only going on to bigger and brighter, and Bridgerton-ier, things, however. She’s among the star-studded ensemble cast for upcoming family film The Magic Faraway Tree, as based on the book by Enid Blyton and adapted by the brains behind the Paddington films. Also attached are Andrew Garfield, Rebecca Ferguson, Claire Foy, and Baby Reindeer‘s Jessica Gunning. Likewise, she will be back for Bridgerton season 4, which shifts the focus to her on-screen brother-in-law, Luke Thompson’s Benedict.

This truly is the Bridgerton cast’s world and we’re just living in it. Don’t miss Doctor Who: “Joy to the World” when it arrives on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus on Dec. 25. More episodes are to follow in spring 2025.

