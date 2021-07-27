Umbrella Academy Animated Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

The biggest properties in Hollywood were snapped up by the major studios years if not decades ago, so Netflix is having to use some ingenuity when it comes to creating in-house franchises of its own. As evidenced by yesterday’s announcement that Pokemon is getting a live-action show, video games are continuing to be a major source of inspiration.

Similarly, The Witcher is getting an animated feature film and a prequel series to complement Henry Cavill’s continued adventures as Geralt of Rivia, while Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe is expanding to incorporate Army of Thieves, episodic companion piece Lost Vegas and a blockbuster second installment in the main timeline.

The latest rumor claims The Umbrella Academy could be getting the animated treatment, and while very little additional information is provided, it does make a great deal of sense. Originating as a comic book, the fantasy superhero story has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows, with both seasons so far drawing in over 40 million streams in the first four weeks they were made available.

The third run is currently in the midst of production and expected to arrive next summer, and we’ve heard talk that a fourth season renewal has already been handed out. Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation production company Powerhouse Animation Studios have additionally been titled as a possible contender to oversee the two-dimensional spin on The Umbrella Academy, and while the news is far from being officially confirmed, it does tick a lot of boxes that the company are looking for in terms of expanding hit franchises, focusing on animation and building out universes across multiple forms of media.