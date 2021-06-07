The Umbrella Academy Reportedly Renewed For Season 4

For the most part, the decision makers at Netflix know a good fantasy series when they see one, with The Umbrella Academy already firmly established as one of the streaming service’s marquee in-house properties. The online buzz may have died out relatively quickly after season 2 arrived last summer, but that tends to be the case with a lot of splashy exclusives, which find themselves dominating the conversation for weeks before receding from the public consciousness.

One thing that can’t be overlooked is the consistently strong viewing figures, with both seasons drawing in at least 43 million households in the first four weeks they were available. And while production on the third batch of episodes only started in February, a new rumor now claims that The Umbrella Academy has already been renewed by Netflix for another run.

As per the report, it’ll fall under the huge eight-figure deal that showrunner Steve Blackman signed with the streamer last year, which as of yet hasn’t yielded any in-development projects other than the latest return for the dysfunctional Hargreeves clan. Based on the shooting schedule, The Umbrella Academy might not be back on our screens until next year, but it wouldn’t be a shock were it to get an early renewal given the show’s built-in fanbase and proven appeal.

The cast have also received a substantial pay raise with Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min now said to be earning in excess of $200,000 per episode, and that figure will no doubt be even higher for Elliot Page, who was already netting more than the rest of his co-stars to begin with. As such, The Umbrella Academy will surely be hoping to justify its huge budgetary and salary increases with a spectacular season 3.