An Unexpected Character Is Set To Return In The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher‘s second season is shaping up well. Now that the introductions are out of the way, we can begin to see the three main characters, Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, interact at length with one another. The new episodes will also feature fan favourite Witchers Vesemir and Lambert and right now, the cast and crew appear to be working on a major battle scene featuring all of them at the School of the Wolf headquarters of Kaer Morhen.

One change that will answer some criticisms from the first run is that the show’s timelines are now aligned. In the rookie season, we saw three distinct time periods running in parallel, which made the series tricky to follow if you weren’t paying attention. But a returning character may be a hint that we’re not entirely done with that stuff yet.

Redanian Intelligence is reporting that Imogen Daines’ Danica will be back for season 2. Danica was the sex worker admiring Geralt’s scars in the third episode “Betrayer Moon,” though she was a minor character so you’re forgiven for not remembering her. How could Danica fit into the second season, though? Well, given that she was an adult in an episode set before Ciri was born, she could either appear as an older woman in the present or in further flashbacks to the past.

Right now, we don’t know, but a previous report indicated that we may see scenes where a group of sex workers seek shelter at Kaer Morhen. Perhaps an older Danica will be among them, now functioning as a kind of Madam to the girls. If so, it’d be fun to see her reacting to Geralt apparently not having aged a day since their first encounter decades ago.

In any case, we won’t be getting answers for some time. Originally scheduled to drop in winter 2020, the COVID-19 delays mean we shouldn’t expect The Witcher to return until late 2021. Let’s hope it’ll be worth the wait, though.