‘Unfinished Beef’ release date confirmed

Many of us like a hot dog (and have very specific topping preferences). Maybe we wait until the Fourth of July or grilling season, or perhaps we treat ourselves whenever we get a craving. Now Netflix is giving us an epic hot dog-eating competition in the upcoming Unfinished Beef. With a release date officially announced, we’re getting ready for what is sure to be a fast-paced event.

Competitive eaters Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut are starring in Unfinished Beef, and given their success in the field (and huge social media followings), we know this will be something to remember.

When will Unfinished Beef stream on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed the release date for Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, so mark your calendars: September 2nd, 2024. This will be a live event, and we absolutely can’t wait. If watching food fights is a lot of fun, then seeing a food competition might be even more entertaining. Every time we think someone can’t possibly eat more, they prove us totally wrong.

According to Netflix.com/tudum, Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut have both competed in countless Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, and they have gone up against each other before. Back in 2009, Chestnut beat Kobayashi.

This won’t be the first time Kobayashi will appear on Netflix. According to USA Today, he starred in the documentary Hack Your Health – The Secrets of Your Gut and said, “I’ve decided to retire from competitive eating. It’s all I’ve done for the last 20 years.” Despite this, he’s gearing up for Unfinished Beef.

The competitive eaters have both had some behind-the-scenes drama. In 2010, NPR reported that after Kobayashi decided to quit the Major League Eating back in 2010, he went to the Fourth of July contest anyway… and was placed under arrest. (Yes, really!) According to CNN, in June 2024, Chestnut got in trouble with the MLE for working with Impossible Foods, and he isn’t allowed to be part of the Nathan’s competition. Since, in 2021, Chestnut chowed down on 76 hot dogs, we’re more than curious about how many he’s going to eat in Unfinished Beef.

Netflix has aired live events before, although hopefully Unfinished Beef goes better than the infamous Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion. That one had so many hiccups, it was more dramatic than any episode of the reality series. Unfinished Beef is sure to be plenty dramatic, too. Kobayashi has won six hot-dog eating competitions and Chestnut has been the victor in 16, so we really have no idea who will win. We’re sure Unfinished Beef will be a success… although we’re wondering if we’ll want to see another hot dog again afterward.

