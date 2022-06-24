Unlike ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Three episodes in and we can comfortably say Ms. Marvel is the best Marvel Studios Disney Plus show to date. It’s warm, funny, relevant, and boasts an absolutely killer lead performance from newcomer Iman Vellani. Sadly, it doesn’t seem to be a ratings hit, reportedly scoring half the viewership of the next least-watched show, Hawkeye.

That’s despite some of the most glowing reviews in Marvel Studios’ history. Rotten Tomatoes has just certified Ms. Marvel as “Fresh”, with it landing on 96% after 202 reviews:

It’s interesting to compare this to May’s blockbuster hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is yet to be certified fresh and sits at 74% after 426 reviews. Don’t get us wrong, we very much enjoyed Sam Raimi’s bonkers superhero horror caper, but perhaps the viewing public could be showing Ms. Marvel just a teensy bit more love?

We suspect Ms. Marvel may end up as something of a slow burn ratings-wise. The strong positive word-of-mouth on the show will eventually cut through, as will Kamala Khan going on to appear in future MCU projects. We already know Vellani will be reprising the role in The Marvels next year, and Kamala feels like a lock for any future ‘Young Avengers’ team. Maybe when more people are exposed to her, they’ll go back to see her debut series?

In the meantime, if you’re on the fence about Ms. Marvel, we urge you to check it out. It’s brimming over with good vibes and positivity and has a unique spin on the traditional MCU superhero origin story. We’re expecting big things from Iman Vellani, so get on board at the ground level.

Ms. Marvel is released Wednesdays on Disney Plus.