VH1 Re-Airing Scream: Resurrection On Halloween Eve

With Scream 5 in production now, this Halloween is the perfect time for fans of the franchise to catch up on a whole avenue of the meta-horror saga they may have missed: the Scream TV series. The first two seasons aired on MTV from 2015-16 but the show was then completely rebooted with a new storyline and cast, with VH1 airing Scream: Resurrection, a 6-part standalone season that brought the series to a close, in 2019. And now you can catch it again this Halloween Eve.

VH1 is reshowing all six episodes this Friday, October 30th, beginning with the season premiere at 6PM EST and concluding with the finale, which ends at midnight, just in time for the beginning of Halloween.

6pm EST – “The Deadfast Club”

7pm EST- “Devil’s Night”

8pm EST – “The Man Behind the Mask”

9pm EST – “Ports in the Storm”

10pm EST – “Blindspots”

11pm EST – “Endgame”

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first two seasons were controversial with fans for updating Ghostface’s mask. The makers of Resurrection clearly took the criticism on board as they brought back the serial killer’s original get-up. Roger L. Jackson also returned as the voice of Ghostface, after he hadn’t featured in the previous seasons.

Scream: Resurrection follows teen football star Deion Elliot (Power Rangers star RJ Cyler), whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his prosperous future… Not to mention the lives of his motley crew of friends. The cast also includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace, Giullian Yao Gioiello, horror legend Tony Todd and Paris Jackson.

Alternatively, if you can’t catch it on October 30th, you can watch Scream: Resurrection anytime you want on Netflix, where it’s available alongside the first two seasons. And, remember, Scream 5, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, is due to be released by Paramount Pictures in January 2022.