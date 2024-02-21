‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 is expected to come out in 2024, so what do we know about the fates of our trio Harald Sigurdsson, Leif Eriksson, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir when they come back for one last outing later this year?

Indeed, Netflix has announced that the third Valhalla season will be the show’s last. While we initially expected this new sequel to push beyond this threshold and even go for five or six seasons like its predecessor, it seems Jeb Stuart’s show has failed to garner the same level of acclaim or notoriety as the Ragnar-led original.

Still, three seasons should give the producers ample opportunity to wrap up the story of these three historical figures. In fact, after last year’s bloody, action-filled season 2, this might be just the right moment to bring the Viking saga to a deafening crescendo. We always knew Valhalla was going to end with the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066 — marking the end of the Viking Age — so getting our established characters to that point is just a matter of setting up the event itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vikings: Valhalla season 3.

What is the plot of Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

The third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla is not only expected to bring the story of its three protagonists to a satisfying conclusion, but also depict the Battle of Stamford Bridge and the end of the golden Viking Age. I know; that’s a lot of plot to pack into one 8-episode season, but it also means the producers can pull all the stops and go absolutely crazy with it.

Are there any trailers or first look from season 3?

No, we don’t have a trailer yet, but there are several juicy shots of characters on set and in costume, which you can see above. Our Vikings are leaving the safety of their homeland behind, but in a time when the world may no longer tolerate their way of life.

The cast of Vikings: Valhalla season 3

Image via Netflix

Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter will be back as Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Sigurdsson, respectively. Other returning cast members include Laura Berlin as Queen Emma, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, and Ruben Lawless as Harald Harefoot. Additional newcomers are Goran Visnjic, portraying Leif and Freydís’ father, Christian Vit as the Emir, and Set Sjöstrand as Magnus Olafsson.

When can you expect Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Netflix has released no definitive release date, but we do know the final season will air sometime in 2024. We do hope the first trailer, which should come out very soon, will unveil the premiere date, as is custom for Netflix originals.