The Walking Dead May Get A Crisis On Infinite Earths-Style Crossover

The Walking Dead franchise is getting bigger all the time. There’s the long-running parent series and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, of course, but this year they’ll be joined by both a third show, Walking Dead: World Beyond, and also the first of the Andrew Lincoln-starring movie trilogy. That’s a lot of separate pockets of the brand, then, but could they ever come together in an Arrowverse-style crossover? That’s definitely on the cards, says EP Scott Gimple.

While speaking with EW, TWD‘s Chief Content Officer teased that the team is “playing around” with the idea of a crossover event, even name-checking The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as an inspiration. What’s more, Fear season 6 will feature a time jump that’ll better line up the timeline of the parent show and the spinoff, allowing for easier crossovers.

“That is something we’re playing around with for the future, and time is actually going to be played around with on this season of Fear the Walking Dead. Yeah, who knows? I would love to get to be like Crisis on Infinite Earths. That would be super cool, but that’s way down the line.”

An event that brought together the casts of TWD, Fear, World Beyond and maybe included Lincoln, too, would be huge, but would it be accurate to describe that as akin to “Crisis”? Maybe not, but the plan is to have even more offshoots of the franchise arriving in the near future. Gimple hinted that we can expect longer seasons, short limited series, spinoffs, standalones and much more to come from AMC. So, sure, if this lot crossed over, that would be “Crisis”-sized.

“Oh, absolutely. We’re working on a big push of something I was working on originally and then I got much more focused on the shows in my first year on this job and developing World Beyond and getting the movie going. We really do want to come out with different TV formats, meaning shorter things, and then some event series, limited event series. I’m trying to get together a number of different things that we can show at different times during the year, and this focuses on characters we miss and we lost. It focuses on aspects of that new mythology. It focuses on stories that occur in our universe and have nothing to do with anything. Nothing to do with the shows or the movies, that are just these little zombie tales that happen in our world with our rules and our timeline but are just really great zombie stories, really great stories of the end of the world. I’ve been working on that with a variety of people, and that’s actually proving to be super fun and interesting.”

World Beyond debuts later this month, with The Walking Dead season 10B kicking off on February 23rd.