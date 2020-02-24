Yesterday’s Walking Dead midseason premiere delivered a major shock to fans that left us all pretty traumatized. No, it wasn’t another gruesome death. Instead, the most talked-about part of the episode was that Negan and Alpha had sex. This is an original development to the TV show, as the former Savior leader and the Whisperer queen’s relationship takes a very different route in the comics. And it’s horrified everyone.

These two villains joining forces in this sort of way is gross enough, plus Alpha keeping her zombie mask on for the whole thing is seriously disturbing. That’s not the worst of it, though. One wide shot revealed that the pair left their socks on. And that’s where fans are drawing a line.

What’s sad is that the most disturbing thing to me about the Negan/Alpha scene is the fact they both kept their socks on!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ziGduaoHBX — Jen Patrick-Meyer (@jenpatrick7742) February 24, 2020

*Carol screams*

In the immortal words of Raven Symone, you nasty!

Let's get something straight… It's not the actors bodies AT ALL that make our gross, it's the characters that make Negan/Alpha disgusting… And the mask… But mostly the black socks 😂 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Iu101HxQ7j — Cat 👩‍🎤🎭 (@blissfullycat) February 24, 2020

It cannot be unseen.

I'm not sure if I was more disturbed by Negan kissing Alpha with her mask on, or if it's that they both had their socks on. You just can't unsee that! 😱 #TalkingDead #WalkingDead https://t.co/KjlHjPDmNd — Tallee (@tlpumpkinbug) February 24, 2020

They said what they said.

Negan doing the deed with his socks on , is more off putting than Alpha's mask. #wtfiswrongwithme #TWD — pamela (@protsky1) February 24, 2020

We are all speechless.

#TheWalkingDead #TWD

Negan and Alpha got butt ass naked to have sex but left their socks on I- pic.twitter.com/qOQXHfZPzz — ʟᴀʟᴀ (@michonnesrj) February 24, 2020

Don’t bring Ernie into this!

For the love of Grimes, why? WHY?!

The most chaotic thing about this episode wasn’t the fact that Alpha and Negan bumped uglies…but the fact that they LEFT THEIR SOCKS ON!! #TheWalkingDead @JDMorgan WHYYY pic.twitter.com/hamhl4tNsU — p🧟‍♀️ (@PeytonOfficial_) February 24, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10B Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the episode, titled “Squeeze,” Negan informed Alpha that Gamma was the Whisperer spy feeding intel to the Alexandrians. As a reward, she marched him into the woods. Though he was expecting an execution, Alpha ordered Negan to take off his clothes. When he turned around, she had done the same. She explained that as he was a crass man, she thought he’d appreciate a crass reward. He agreed and, well, you know what happens next.

Showrunner Angela Kang has explained that she wanted to put a new spin on Negan and Alpha’s “strange relationship” and tasked writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to insert a sex scene between them into this episode. This is a big change from the comics, in which Negan beheads Alpha in a sequence with a similar set-up to this one. Of course, there was a reference to praying mantises decapitating their lovers after sex, but it’s unknown if this is just an easter egg to how things played out on the page or a bit of foreshadowing.

The Walking Dead continues with episode 10×10 “Stalker” this Sunday, March 1st on AMC.