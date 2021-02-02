The Walking Dead Reveals New Look At Negan’s Wife Lucille

Six new episodes of The Walking Dead are about to premiere on AMC later this month, and while fans of the post-apocalyptic drama are excited for more TWD of any kind coming their way, the most anticipated outing of the bunch is definitely the mini-season finale. Yes, 10×21 “Here’s Negan” will finally dive into the backstory of the former villain, introducing us to his late wife Lucille for the first time.

As you may know by now, in a perfect bit of casting, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life partner Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) is playing the part in the episode. Along with a bunch of other promo images, AMC recently gave us our best look yet at Burton’s Lucille, with the new pic below teasing that Negan wasn’t the only tough one in their marriage. In a bright green wig and armed and ready to fire, Lucille looks not to be messed with.

As per the comic book miniseries of the same name, “Here’s Negan” will go back to a time before the Saviors and reveal how Lucille was suffering from terminal cancer at the advent of the zombie outbreak. The show will tweak the timeline a little, however, and have her live longer into the apocalypse than in the source material. The episode will see Negan and his wife locked in a secluded cabin, but with dwindling chemotherapy drugs, Lucille doesn’t have much time left.

These flashbacks will be triggered when Carol takes Negan on a journey that causes him to reflect on his past, and the woman he loved so much that he named his trusty barbed wire bat after her. EP Scott M. Gimple has previously teased that the Morgans are terrific together on screen, even going so far as to label “Here’s Negan” as one of his favorite ever episodes of the show. It’s certainly one that fans have been dying to see for years now, so hopefully it lives up to the hype.

The Walking Dead season 10C airs Sunday, February 28th on AMC, though you can catch it a week earlier on AMC+ from the 21st.