The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Photos Tease Beta’s Revenge

The long-awaited Walking Dead season 10 finale is now in sight, but to keep us going until it finally arrives, AMC has delivered a truckload of promo images. The photos tease the climactic showdown of the Whisperer War as Beta (Ryan Hurst) unleashes a zombie horde on the survivors in his quest for vengeance after the death of Alpha.

Elsewhere, the images highlight Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and company on their mission to rendezvous with the mysterious other community – that we definitely don’t already know is the Commonwealth, right? – with newcomer Princess (Paola Lazaro) in tow. You can check out a selection of the pics in the gallery below, while the rest are over on SpoilerTV via the link at the bottom of the page.

As we saw in the penultimate episode, the survivors will have to escape from a dire situation – trapped in the medical tower by a humongous walker herd. We get a little glimpse of the battle here, as Gabriel faces off against some invading Whisperers to protect the kids, but could this be his final reckoning? There’s a good chance that he’s not going to make it out of this one alive, as the episode is called “A Certain Doom,” after all.

Not featured in any of these images is Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, so we’re still not sure how exactly she’s going to fit into the storyline. Likewise, that mysterious masked man who saves Aaron and Alden is also absent. Both those characters may only have cameos in the finale, which means we’ll have to wait until the show returns for six additional episodes in early 2021 to find out what’s going on with them.

Remember, after this outing, we’ve only got 30 installments left to go before it ends. So, don’t miss The Walking Dead 10×16 “A Certain Doom” when it airs on AMC on Sunday, October 4th.