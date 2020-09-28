The Walking Dead Spinoff Will See Daryl And Carol Discover A New Frontier

The Walking Dead parent series may be ending, but it won’t be the final frontier for the post-apocalyptic franchise. After the main show concludes in 2022, AMC will deliver a follow-up vehicle for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, exploring what happens next to fan favorites Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. We still don’t know too much about the spinoff, but we can now say that it’ll see the pair discover “a new frontier.”

TWD chief content officer Scott M. Gimple recently penned a statement which was read on the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special and in it, he promised a brand new story and purpose for the survivors in the spinoff – which is still untitled – in which Daryl and Carol “might finally be comfortable enough in their own skins, and I don’t mean in the Alpha kind of way.”

Here’s what Gimple had to say:

“The next chapter with Daryl and Carol will be of a great deal about discovery,” Gimple’s statement reads. “A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose — all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses.” “Rest assured, we will be throwing a hell of a lot at them to make them uncomfortable,” Gimple continues. “But there is an incredible 30 episodes ahead of heroism and horror that completely re-contextualize the world of the Walking Dead and set the stage for all that’s to come. With Daryl, Carol, and the stories alongside theirs — hopefully with a lot of the faces you’re seeing on the screen right now. There’s a universal story ahead. The Walking Dead lives.”

As Gimple reminds us, the end may be in sight for the main series, but we’ve still got a ways to go until it’s all over. The long-delayed season 10 finale drops on October 4th and following that, six additional episodes arrive in early 2021. A bumper-sized 24-episode season 11 will then stretch from fall 2021 and into 2022. So, essentially, we’ve got two seasons worth of content still to go.

What’s more, it’s not just the Reedus/McBride vehicle that’s on the way to replace the parent show. Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series, is also due in 2022. Then there’s the Andrew Lincoln movies and whatever else Gimple and the team have up their sleeves that they haven’t announced yet.

Closer to home, though, and after a long drought, The Walking Dead finally returns to our screens this Sunday for episode 10×16 “A Certain Doom.”