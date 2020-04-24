The Walking Dead Star Reveals How Jadis Would’ve Dealt With Alpha

Alpha, leader of the Whisperers, was finally killed off in the second half of The Walking Dead season 10 when she was betrayed and beheaded by Negan, upon the orders of Carol. One former star of the show, though, thinks their character would have dealt with the villain much sooner, if she was still hanging around.

Pollyanna McIntosh played Jadis – whose real name was eventually revealed to be Anne – on seasons 8 and 9 of the series. The actress held an Instagram Q&A with fans recently and was asked what the head of the Scavengers would’ve made of Alpha had she met her. McIntosh thinks Jadis would’ve immediately set about defeating the Whisperer queen.

“I think that she would be kind of repulsed by Alpha, to be honest. And I think she probably would be onto them quite quickly if she were still Jadis and in the junkyard, because she would have had some of her spies out there,” McIntosh said. “I think that she would have sent some spies out to investigate, and she probably would have taken some stuff from them.”

The survivors reluctantly went along with co-existing with the Whisperers for a while, until Alpha’s vicious kills made it impossible to stand idly by. McIntosh thinks that Jadis would not have taken this stance at all and believes she might have done the deed and killed Alpha long before Negan got the chance.

“I think if she had any opportunity, honestly, she would see such psychopathy in Alpha that she probably would have [killed] her a while back.”

Well, we’ll never know if McIntosh is right about her character defeating Alpha single-handed as Jadis disappeared in early season 9, after piloting the injured Rick Grimes away from Alexandria in a helicopter. Like Andrew Lincoln, she’s not expected to return to the show but will be back in those upcoming movies centering around what happens next to Rick. Remember, from what we know, they probably both ended up in Philadelphia.

The Walking Dead is currently on hiatus, but will air the final episode of season 10 sometime later this year.