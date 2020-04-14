You may know him as the villain who killed some of your all-time favorite characters on The Walking Dead, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan is actually a pretty nice guy in real life. After his multi-season villainous arc as Negan on AMC’s hit show, the network has now announced that he’s looking to bring smiles and laughter in a brand new series.

Friday, April 17th will see the launch of Friday Night in with the Morgans, a new half-hour show centered around Morgan and his wife, actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, as they reach out to other celebrities and discuss their lives together. AMC states that the show will be designed around bringing happiness to viewers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that’s ravaging the world and forcing everyone to stay indoors practicing social distancing.

The show will be filmed at the Morgan family residence, Mischief Farm, in upstate New York, a spot already made popular by Burton Morgan’s book The Rural Diaries and their famous odd couple pairing of an emu and donkey known as Jack and Diane.

The couple had this to say about the new series:

We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them. From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, added:

As a lot of production has come to a screeching halt across our industry – and as we all are figuring out how to get through each strange day – we loved the idea of experimenting with the wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Morgan aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. And this really will be an experiment – it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.

Quite a few celebrities have already signed up to appear alongside the Morgan family, including Mark Duplass, Christian Serratos, Sarah Wayne Callies, and more.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale was delayed until later this year due to the outbreak, and though showrunner Angela Kang has stated that most of the work on the episode is done, there’s been no confirmation of a release date.

While you wait, don’t miss Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Friday Night in with the Morgans at 10pm Friday, April 17th.